By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney has touched down in Australia without his father and trainer Bill Haney but he is still confident of defeating IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos on June 5 (June 4 in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The elder Haney was denied a visa due to a 30-year-old drug conviction.

Devin Haney will instead be trained by Yoel Judah, the father and trainer of former world champion Zab Judah.