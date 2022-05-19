By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney has touched down in Australia without his father and trainer Bill Haney but he is still confident of defeating IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos on June 5 (June 4 in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The elder Haney was denied a visa due to a 30-year-old drug conviction.
Devin Haney will instead be trained by Yoel Judah, the father and trainer of former world champion Zab Judah.
Wow theyre holding that over his head from 30 years ago. A prime example of how trouble during your youth can be used against you. Im just happy Bill was able to turn his life around and show his son a good example with the way he carries himself. Its just more adversity for Haney but Yoel has experience from bringing his own son to fight Kostya Tszyu. BTW Australia is a drug haven for them to be so judgmental on a 30 year conviction. Just more politricks:
“Australia ranks second highest after the United States of America for total estimated stimulant consumption”
~Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission
I am confident Yoel Judah can keep Haney’s training in check and focused. Judah is very experienced as a trainer.
Yes, the legal system is no way perfect in how it forgives and allows others to pass on bad behaviors. Yes, people make mistakes and learn from them only to improve their lives while others challenge the system non-stop.
On my job, a DUI or a domestic violence charge/conviction has to be reported to the licensure board and my job can swing in a balance. A DUI means substance abuse while a domestic violence charge means aggressive tendencies putting the public in possible harm’s way with my job expectations. I don’t agree with everything in the legal system, but I try to keep my nose clean so I can work and pay bills.
Penal colonies…smdh…
Wow! This isn’t good! The obvious problem here is Yoel Judah whom I never felt was a good trainer!!
He should’ve gone with Jeff Mayweather!!!!!
I know people he trained with. His focus didn’t seen to be on point,,, im going w Kambossos by KO. Now fact his security blanket dad isnt there and he has Judah working his corner is a NAH…. Not that his dad is a trainer but having him around helps him..
That’s going to be a psychological disadvantage for young Haney.
Especially going so far away without that familiar voice and comfort of having your dad there next to you.
No one besides God can protect you like your dad. Especially a good dad!
I’m not knocking Yoel Judah, but why not Coach Cunningham, Barry or Virgil Hunter!
Not a good start for young Haney.
With all that being said, I know Haney is the superior skilled fighter, but I think George has all the momentum on his side.
“He’s been in the dark, in the trenches” and now he’ll be fighting in front of 80,000 aussies who adore him!
I got George for the upset! Honestly I don’t think Haney even deserves this shot. He really hasn’t accomplished anything in the game. More hype than fights!
He’s definitely a great talent, He passes the eye test, but his resume is lackluster in my honest opinion. I just feel he has so much more to prove.
We’ll see
