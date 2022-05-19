By Bob Ryder

Promoter Vick Green (Pulse Boxing) presents hometown favorite Thomas Mattice in a eight round super featherweight main event as he takes on Philippines’ Jessie Cris Rosales at the Civic Center in Cleveland Heights this Saturday night. Mattice currently stands at (17-3-1, 13 KOs) and will be looking to rebound from a loss in his last bout, a close decision loss to Luis Melendez in Las Vegas. Rosales (23-4-1, 10 KOs) won his last contest in his native country and has fought Shakur Stevenson and Jhonny Gonzalez so Mattice will need to be sharp as he seeks to regain his winning form.

In a companion eight round co main event bantamweight Antonio Nievas (19-3-2, 11 KOs) returns after a two and a half year layoff after losing to Joshua Greer Jr. He will be counting on the support of his hometown fans as he takes on Judy Flores (10-0, 6 KOs). Young Flores has fought exclusively in his home country of the Philippines so although undefeated he is pretty much an unknown quantity going up against Nievas whose resume is more substantial.

The remainder of the card is highlighted by a six round super lightweight match up between Steven Galeano and Vitor Jones, Jones travels all the way from Brazil to tangle with undefeated Bronx battler Galeano. Jones will be hoping to channel some of his uncle’s skills in this one. Jones is the nephew of former world champion Acelino Freitas. Two four round bouts fill out the show with super middleweights Dante Witcher vs Jolando Taala and Orville Crooks vs LaQuavis Higgins at light heavyweight.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are available by phone or text at 419-318-2158.

Doors Open: 7 PM

First Fight: 8 PM

Check out Pulse Boxing Facebook page for live streaming information.