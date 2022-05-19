After consultation with camps of Ryan “King” Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, it has been confirmed that both fighters had prior scheduled fights, consequently the process ordered by The WBC has been now cancelled. The door remains open for a possible match in the future between these two sensational fighters.
Mauricio Sulaiman
WBC President
What a soap opera!!
Well you put this out there so no one thinks that one of them ran away from the fight. So I’m just guessing – Garcia is fighting Jojo Diaz and Cruz… maybe Fortuna?