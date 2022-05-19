May 19, 2022
Boxing News

WBC lightweight division update

After consultation with camps of Ryan “King” Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, it has been confirmed that both fighters had prior scheduled fights, consequently the process ordered by The WBC has been now cancelled. The door remains open for a possible match in the future between these two sensational fighters.

Mauricio Sulaiman
WBC President

Benavidez-Lemieux Final Press Conference
Boxing Back In Cleveland

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Well you put this out there so no one thinks that one of them ran away from the fight. So I’m just guessing – Garcia is fighting Jojo Diaz and Cruz… maybe Fortuna?

    Reply
    • >