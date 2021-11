Weights from Philadelphia Sonny Conto 220.2 vs. Joel Caudle 257.1

Gerardo Martinez 138.7 vs. Christopher Burgos 138.9

Daiyann Butt 142.4 vs. Seifullah Wise 144.6

Maurice Burke 160.6 vs. Bilal Quintyne 158.8

Tunde Fatiregun 178 vs. Tariq Green 174.5

Jeremiah Kendrick 155.9 vs. Tyrone Lewis 157.4



Venue: Live Casino Hotel Philadelphia

Promoters: Joe Hand Promotions in association with BAM Boxing and Peltz Boxing

1st Bell: 7 PM ET WBA orders Rivera-Linares eliminator Crawford, Porter quotes

