The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered an elimination fight for the lightweight title between Michel “Zarza Ali” Rivera and Jorge Linares. The WBA sent the communication to both fighters’ teams, who were given a period of 30 days, ending on December 17, 2021. If both parties do not reach an agreement before the deadline, the WBA may order a purse bid,with a split of 50% for each boxer.