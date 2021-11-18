By Boxing Bob Newman

Even in a somewhat scaled back convention, the WBC gala awards banquet was quite the grand scale spectacle, what with some 500+ guests, a host of legendary champions in attendance such as Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez, Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Erik Morales, Carlos Zarate and more.

Recognition was given out to several champs. Jackie Nava was presented with a trophy for her epic blood and guts win over Mariana “La Barbi” Juarez, by none other than Juarez herself! Other awards presented, included:

Working Horse Boxing Award: Jill Diamond

MVP: Oksana Semenishina

Lady of the Year: Joanna Aguilar

Boxing Couple of the Year: Daniel & Olena van de Wiele

Good Fellow Award: Bill Kaplan

Committee Member of the Year: Kevin Noone

The highlight of the evening was WBC president calling Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to the stage, surrounding him with roughly 20 other champions and presenting him with the original WBC green belt, which had been decommissioned by the time Floyd had begun winning WBC hardware.

For his part, Floyd was gracious, thanking not only the WBC, but the champions on the stage, many of whom came before him and paved the path for Floyd and many others, as well as his dad and uncles Roger and Jeff Mayweather.