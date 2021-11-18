Welterweights Terence “Bud” Crawford and “Showtime” Shawn Porter kept it pretty low key at their final press conference Wednesday.

Terence Crawford: I’m just going to say that I do a lot of things better than Shawn. I’m going to show him come Saturday. Once we signed that contract, the switch was already flipped and I can’t wait to go out there Saturday to display my talent and look good doing it…until then, right now I’m just chilling, playing Call of Duty in the room by myself all day. I’ve been in the room all day isolating.”

Shawn Porter: “I don’t think there’s too much that I can say to Bud that’s going to change the way he thinks about himself and the outcome of this fight. He can’t look at me and say, ‘I’m going to beat your ass’ and I’m going to believe that, and he knows that, and he won’t dare to do it…I’m relaxing, I’m drinking water and just biding my time.”