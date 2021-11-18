Welterweights Terence “Bud” Crawford and “Showtime” Shawn Porter kept it pretty low key at their final press conference Wednesday.
Terence Crawford: I’m just going to say that I do a lot of things better than Shawn. I’m going to show him come Saturday. Once we signed that contract, the switch was already flipped and I can’t wait to go out there Saturday to display my talent and look good doing it…until then, right now I’m just chilling, playing Call of Duty in the room by myself all day. I’ve been in the room all day isolating.”
Shawn Porter: “I don’t think there’s too much that I can say to Bud that’s going to change the way he thinks about himself and the outcome of this fight. He can’t look at me and say, ‘I’m going to beat your ass’ and I’m going to believe that, and he knows that, and he won’t dare to do it…I’m relaxing, I’m drinking water and just biding my time.”
It looks like Porter is wearing a feedbag on his face, while both fighters are touching fists like sissies instead of shaking hands like men. *Sigh*
Hopefully, this will be a good scrap.
Why does this fight feel unexciting? It’s like I should be excited for this fight, and for some reason, it doesn’t do much for me.
The CALMEST trash talk I’ve ever heard.
Porter is the best fighter Bud has faced in terms of ability and skill. I think 2 of his 3 losses were razor close. That said, Porter aint gonna win. He’s not as skilled as Bud. He’s too good to get knocked out and too good to be totally dominated but not good enough to threaten winning or even make it close. Styles make fights and this particular match up of styles has distance and redundant written all over it. Bud ud 12. The sad thing is after Bud wins people still won’t give him respect. They’ll point to Porters previous losses and say Bud should’ve won.