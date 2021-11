Sugar Ray Leonard Q&A during 59th WBC Convention By Boxing Bob Newman Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard held a Q & A session with the attendees of the 59th WBC convention in Mexico City on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Old foe Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran joined Ray on stage to the delight of the crowd. Finally, Both legends as well as all in the room paid homage to common foe, the late “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. _ Crawford-Porter Final Press Conference

