Weights from Philadelphia Joey Dawejko 264 vs. Joe Jones 207.4

Nahir Albright 137 vs. Dante Cox 134.8

Benny Sinakin 174.1 vs. Afunwa King 175.5

Mike Hilton 198.7 vs. Twon Smith 199.3

Tahmir Smalls 146.4 vs. Andres Abarca 146.4

Matthew Gonzalez 143.4 vs. Luis Eduardo Florez 144.6

Rasheen Brown 128.1 vs. Christopher Nelson TBA

Jahdon Ervin 157.5 vs. Kareem Gladney 159.9 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: bxngtv.com Oganisyan stuns ex-champ Troyanovsky

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

