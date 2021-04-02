Joey Dawejko 264 vs. Joe Jones 207.4
Nahir Albright 137 vs. Dante Cox 134.8
Benny Sinakin 174.1 vs. Afunwa King 175.5
Mike Hilton 198.7 vs. Twon Smith 199.3
Tahmir Smalls 146.4 vs. Andres Abarca 146.4
Matthew Gonzalez 143.4 vs. Luis Eduardo Florez 144.6
Rasheen Brown 128.1 vs. Christopher Nelson TBA
Jahdon Ervin 157.5 vs. Kareem Gladney 159.9
Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia
Promoter: RDR Promotions
Stream: bxngtv.com
Just what commission gave the ok for a heavyweight to fight a bridgerweight?
What the hell is this? UFC 1??
Will Jones be fighting with one glove and wearing a gi?