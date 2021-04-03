April 3, 2021
Lemieux fight card postponed

By Gabriel F. Cordero

The April 17 fight card at the Videotron Center in Quebec City to be headlined by former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (42-4, 35 KOs) against Ronny Landaeta (17-3, 11 KOs) has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions on the entry of foreigners into Canada.

Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) promoter Camille Estephan had all documents in order including work visas and airline tickets, but the airlines blocked foreign fighters Landaeta and heavyweight Artem Oganesyan (who was to fight Simon Kean) from boarding their flights.

Estephan hopes to reschedule the event in May.

