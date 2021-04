Boxing action will start earlier than normal on this Easter Saturday as the two big world title cards are taking place in Uzbekistan and United Arab Emirates, respectively.

DAZN (10AM ET/7AM PT)

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ryosuke Iwasa

(WBA, IBF unified super bantamweight titles)

ESPN+ (2PM ET/11AM PT)

Jamel Herring vs. Carl Frampton

(WBO junior lightweight title)

There is also a PPV stream from Philadelphia.

bxngtv.com (7PM ET/4PM PT)

Joey Dawejko vs. Joe Jones

(heavyweight)