By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

After a sixteen-month hiatus JBC#7/OPBF#10 featherweight Ryo Hino (14-2-2, 9 KOs), 125.5, showed a good form in demolishing Ryukyu Oho (7-5, 4 KOs), 125.75, with a vicious body shot at 2:10 of the seventh round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Hino wasn’t successful in capturing the national belt from Ryo Sagawa on points in December 2019, though he fought well. In his first appearance since, the elongated Hino utilized his physical advantage to hurt the upcoming opponent with his more effective combinations. The fatal seventh saw Hino swam over the fading foe with a solid body bombardment to sink him for the count.

Hino may zoom up again to have another national title shot in the near future.

Promoter: Hideki Todaka Promotions.

Attendance: 622 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

