WBA #6 rated super lightweight and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Shakhram “Wonderboy” Giyasov (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over Patricio Lopez Moreno (28-5, 20 KOs) in the Akhmadaliev-Iwasa co-feature on Saturday night at the Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Giyasov dropped Moreno at the end of round two and finished him in round three. Moreno counted out at 2:21. Giyasov also retained his WBA international belt.

In an attractive clash of unbeaten super welterweights, WBA #1 rated Israil Madrimov (7-0, 5 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Emmany Kalombo (14-1, 14 KOs). Both fighters were wary of the other’s power early on. Madrimov pressed the action and dropped Kalombo at the end of round eight. Madrimov landed more big shots in round nine. The iron-jawed Kalombo made it to the end. Scores were 100-89, 99-90, 98-92. Madrimov already won a WBA final eliminator last August, so he was risking his world title shot against the unbeaten Kalombo.

Pro debuting super bantamweight Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov needed just 2:24 to annihilate Tasha Mjuaji (17-8-2, 5 KOs) in the first round. Mjuaji down twice. Mirzakhalilov is a former amateur world champion.

Undefeated 6’7 heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov (8-0, 7 KOs) destroyed Kristaps Zutis (7-2-2, 7 KOs) in two. Zutis down twice in round two. Time was 1:16.

Light flyweight prospect and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Hasanboy Dusmatov (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Mushin Kizota (11-3, 5 KOs) in round two for the vacant WBA International title. Dusmatov dropped Kizota once in round one, twice in round two. Time was 2:02.