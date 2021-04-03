Akhmadaliev stops Iwasa in five WBA/IBF unified super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over former IBF champion Ryosuke Iwasa (27-4, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Akhmadaliev was progressively breaking down Iwasa, when the referee inexplicably jumped in for a very premature stoppage. The durable Iwasa had plenty of fight left. Time was 1:30. WBA-rated Giyasov and Madrimov victorious

