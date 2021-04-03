In his first bout since 2018, 38-year-old four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes (43-1-5, 23 KOs) easily outboxed WBA #8 rated Pablo Carrillo (25-8-1, 16 KOs) over ten one-sided rounds to claim the vacant WBO International super flyweight title on the Herring-Frampton undercard Saturday night at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai in Dubai, UAE. Scores were 96-95!?, 98-92, 99-91.

Lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KOs) beat up Richman Ashelley (10-2, 9 KOs) for four rounds and got the win when Ashelley remained on his stool.

Local super featherweight Fahad Al Bloushi (4-1, 1 KO) outpointed Suraj (2-2, 1 KO) over four rounds. The ring announcer didn’t reveal the scores from the “ringside referees.” Suraj’s name is just Suraj.

WBC International super welterweight champion and former amateur world champion Tursynbay Kulakhmet (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a devastating first round knockout over previously unbeaten Heber Rondon (20-1, 13 KOs). Rondon down twice. Time was 1:40.