April 3, 2021
Boxing Results

Herring hammers Frampton, retains WBO title

In the most impressive performance of his career, WBO super featherweight champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) dominated, then stopped Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai in Dubai, UAE. Southpaw Herring dropped Frampton with a straight left in round five. Herring then dropped Frampton again with an uppercut in round six, and battered him until Frampton’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 1:40.

After the fight, the 34-year-old Frampton announced his retirement. Herring, 35, called out WBC champ Oscar Valdez.

Ex-champ Nietes schools Carrillo

  • 1st & foremost. Congratulations to Jamel Herring for a wonderful performance, and to Carl Frampton for showing class in defeat.

