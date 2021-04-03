In the most impressive performance of his career, WBO super featherweight champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) dominated, then stopped Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai in Dubai, UAE. Southpaw Herring dropped Frampton with a straight left in round five. Herring then dropped Frampton again with an uppercut in round six, and battered him until Frampton’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 1:40.

After the fight, the 34-year-old Frampton announced his retirement. Herring, 35, called out WBC champ Oscar Valdez.