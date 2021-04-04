Heavyweight Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (21-8-4, 12 KOs) scored a first round KO over Joe Jones (11-4, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Dawejko overpowered Jones, dropping him twice in round one to get the win at 2:50.
Lightweight Nahir Albright (11-1, 5 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Dante Cox (6-2, 4 KOs). Cox was down twice in round two and the bout was waved off with Albright on the attack in round three. Time was 2:53.
Unbeaten cruiserweight Mike “The Beast” Hilton (11-0, 7 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Twon Smith (3-5, 2 KOs). Smith scored a flash knockdown in round three. Scores were 58-55 3x.
Light heavyweight Afumwa King (3-1, 1 KO) took a six round majority decision over previously unbeaten “Bulldog” Benny Senakin (6-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 57-57, 58-56, 58-56.
Unbeaten welterweight Matthew Gonzalez (12-0, 8 KOs) won by fifth round TKO over Luis Eduardo Florez (25-19, 21 KOs). Premature stoppage. Florez not happy with it.
Good seeing Joey Dawejko back in the win column.
tough guy, etc… but has Joey Dawejko ever been fit and in top shape and condition to be his very best?
just curious if he has..