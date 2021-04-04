Heavyweight Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (21-8-4, 12 KOs) scored a first round KO over Joe Jones (11-4, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Dawejko overpowered Jones, dropping him twice in round one to get the win at 2:50.

Lightweight Nahir Albright (11-1, 5 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Dante Cox (6-2, 4 KOs). Cox was down twice in round two and the bout was waved off with Albright on the attack in round three. Time was 2:53.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mike “The Beast” Hilton (11-0, 7 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Twon Smith (3-5, 2 KOs). Smith scored a flash knockdown in round three. Scores were 58-55 3x.

Light heavyweight Afumwa King (3-1, 1 KO) took a six round majority decision over previously unbeaten “Bulldog” Benny Senakin (6-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 57-57, 58-56, 58-56.

Unbeaten welterweight Matthew Gonzalez (12-0, 8 KOs) won by fifth round TKO over Luis Eduardo Florez (25-19, 21 KOs). Premature stoppage. Florez not happy with it.