Unbeaten prospect Kevin Luis Munoz (12-0, 5 KOs) of Argentina TKO’d countryman Matias Emanuel Iriarte Monserrat (8-7-2, 3 KOs) in round four. Munoz successfully defended his South American super flyweight title. The 10 round main event took place Saturday night at the Complejo Multifuncion, Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina.
Rounding out the undercard…
Blas Ezequiel Caro UD Alexis Luis Rearte 6rds featherweight
Juan Javier Carrasco UD Walter Fernando Coman 6rds super lightweight
Franco Ezequiel Acosta TKO 5 Fabio Gabriel Barros 6rds cruiserweights
Santiago Damian Sanchez TKO 1 Jonathan Alfredo Ruiz 4rds welterweights
O.R. Promotions-Osvaldo Rivero promoted the event with TyC Sports televising