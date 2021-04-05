By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #6 light heavyweight Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs) caused a major upset in Australian boxing in March when he outscored former world light heavyweight title challenger Blake Capparello (who had been in classic contests with several rated 175 pounders including Sergey Kovalev, Issac Chilemba, and Andre Dirrell). Chevalier is keen to show it was no fluke by registering victories over world-rated light heavyweights including WBA champion Jean Pascal.

“I defeated Blake Caparello and now I am rated #6 in the world. I will talk with my manager Peter Maniatis and my team, but if the fight with Jean Pascal was offered to me for a world title our team would take it,” said Chevalier.

“Faris is a world class boxer and will make noise on the world stage. If the Jean Pascal world title fight was offered we would take it and Faris would we would be confident of winning,” said manager Peter Maniatis.