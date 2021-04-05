By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former amateur star Yousef Dib (14-0, 7 KOs) will challenge for the vacant Australian super lightweight title against Hunter Ioane (8-1-1, 5 KOs) on Friday at Club Punchbowl, Sydney, NSW, Australia.

Dib, who is the younger brother of former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib, had an excellent amateur pedigree, registering a victory over currently world-rated welterweight Conor Benn and a split decision to WBA/IBF super lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

Billy Dib said, “My brother is totally focused on winning the Australian crown. He has the skills to go all the way to a world title…Hunter Ioane and Yousef will be a great fight on Friday.”