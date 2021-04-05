Joe “The Beast” Smith Jr. (26-3, 21 KOs) is currently a -333 favorite to win the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title against Maxim Vlasov (45-3, 26 KOs) on Saturday at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
They were originally scheduled to fight February 13, but Vlasov tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the weigh-in, forcing a postponement. Vlasov downplayed the delay, stating, “The postponement was a minor setback, but it will be worth the wait when I have that belt around my waist!”
ESPN will televise.
Did I get this right? Maxim Vlasov tested positive for corona-19 less than two months ago and is now up against the small matter Joe Smith Jr. I mean, what could go wrong?
Good point. The Cleveland Browns pro bowl DE Myles Garrett was only out for two games with covid last year, but after his return he was vocal about the fact that his energy level and stamina was affected for the rest of the year. He also couldn’t play full games, needed frequent oxygen on the sidelines and clearly seemed affected during games.
Povetkin certainly looked like he was compromised against Whyte, and it’s hard to imagine that his terrible balance and limited stamina wasn’t due to his recent covid bout.
Let’s GO Smith!!!! Get the title champ!!!!