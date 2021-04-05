Joe “The Beast” Smith Jr. (26-3, 21 KOs) is currently a -333 favorite to win the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title against Maxim Vlasov (45-3, 26 KOs) on Saturday at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They were originally scheduled to fight February 13, but Vlasov tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the weigh-in, forcing a postponement. Vlasov downplayed the delay, stating, “The postponement was a minor setback, but it will be worth the wait when I have that belt around my waist!”

ESPN will televise.