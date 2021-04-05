PLEASE READ
I recall when Zab was on top of his game and met Kosta Tszyu in the ring. Zab was doing well in the fight till Kosta landed that one shot that spiraled into ups/downs and ended in a TKO. The sad thing is when Zab when after the ref for doing his job! I hope Zab is much better now and settled down!
Unfortunately Zab was a very bad loser. I remember him hitting low on Floyd when the tide was turning agains him.
So Zab Judah is now promoting female midget boxing?…ok, ok.
Unfortunately, Zab’s mental boxing skills never caught his faster physical boxing skills.