By Przemek Garczarczyk

Upstart 25-year-old super lightweight Valery Oganisyan (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated 40-year-old former IBF world champion Eduard Troyanovsky (29-3, 24 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision on Friday night at the Soviet Wings Universal Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. The previously unknown Oganisyan nearly stopped Troyanovsky, who is ranked WBC #11, IBF #11, in round four. With the win, Oganisyan claimed the vacant WBC CISBB (CIS and Slovac Boxing Bureau) title.

In the main event, WBC #2, WBO #8 cruiserweight and former world title challenger Alexei Papin (13-1, 12 KOs) stopped Vaclav Pejsar (15-11, 13 KOs) in the first round, then called out current WBC champion Ilunga Makabu: “Makabu, Makabu…I’m coming for you!”