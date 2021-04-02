Coming off his draw with Mike Tyson, former world champion Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs) has let it be known that he is willing to battle Oscar De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) in his return to the ring fight this summer on Triller.
“I spoke to Roy today and he is feeling great and is willing to fight Oscar De La Hoya,” said Alfy Smith, Roy Jones Jr.’s trainer. “I know that they never got to fight based off weight classes before, but now would be the perfect time to give the fans a great fight that they’d thought they would get to see. De La Hoya has one of the greatest left hooks in boxing history, Roy has a devastating hook as well, we shall see who will be the real “Captain Hook.
“The fans all over the world love Roy Jones Jr and Oscar De La Hoya. This is a great fight, an exciting matchup where you would only dream it up in a video game, now we have a chance to make it a reality. Roy is still active and training every day, he’s in tremendous shape and his speed is still crisp.”
PATHETIC!
Big George Foreman vs Ricardo “Finito” Lopez on the undercard.
If people shelled out good money for Mayweather-McGregor and Tyson-Jones, these types of things were sure to follow. Understandable that guys like Barrera, De La Hoya, Jones, etc would want the spotlight, and maybe a good payday one last time. I personally have zero interest in seeing an eroded version of what these fighters once were, but the prospect of getting in the ring again has got to be exciting for them. There seems to be a market for this. If they can pass a physical, and all parties can make a buck off of it, this probably isn’t going away anytime soon….
Enough of this misery already!! I will read the possible fight results later.
Geeze … Jones should fight Fres Oquendo for the heavyweight “title”. He’s probably still keen for a shot. I’m sure the WBA could come up with a new belt to pull in a few sanctioning fees.
Thing is that these events sell ! I don’t understand it myself. I mean even if Oscar had the best left hook ever he probably wouldn’t be able to use it due to the probable non KO clause.
Rafael Ruelas also announced this week his come back at 49 and would love a rematch with Oscar smh
So long as they continuously fight other old guys, I don’t have a problem with it. I’m not going to watch but I wish them the best. My concern is that one of them might beat 1 or 2 other old guys and then get the thought that they may want to actually try to compete at a world class level again. I think Sergio Martinez is about to try to do that – that’s a problem.
Instead of weight categories we now have age classes: Dela Hoya v Jones Jr for the catch-age title 43-53