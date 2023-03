Weights from Orlando Thomas LaManna 159 vs. Salim Larbi 157.4

(WBA Fedelatin middleweight title) Orlando Gonzalez 129.8 vs. Rodrigo Guerreo 127.8

(NBA Intercontinental super featherweight title) Angel Lopez 138.4 vs. Tayre Jones 140

Elon De Jesus 120.8 vs. John Mark Alimane 121

Carlos Lebron 115.6 vs. Yusniel Abrahante 114.8

Damazion Vanhouter 172.8 vs. Brad Ragan 169.6

Yosdiel Napoles 131 vs. Weusi Johnson 128.4

Kevin Nunez 117.2 vs. Michael Turner 117.6

Don Stewart 123.2 vs. Richard Reyes Diaz 123.4

Ryan Maine 167 vs. Rashad Jones 172.8

Marcello Williams 135 vs. Mason Wickett 132 Venue: Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida

