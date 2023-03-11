WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has accepted the offer made by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury earlier today, but there’s a catch.
Usyk said, “Hey greedy belly, I accept your offer – seventy/thirty split to fight on April 29th at Wembley. But you will promise to donate one million pounds to Ukraine immediately after the fight. And for every day you delay, you will pay 1% from your purse to the Ukrainian people. Deal????”
This man deserves a lot of respect.
IMO Fury doesn’t deserve 70% when the opponent is a guy with greater pedigree and holding almost all the belts, as Usyk is. Ok, as Fury says, how much Usyk might get fighting another guy? but if we look the other way around, how much he might get fighting a lesser guy? please don’t tell ne Joshua, because there will be no intrigue in that fight
Best response ever to a Fury demand. That’s how confident Usyk is in beating him. Your move, “Gypsy King.”
Let’s hope fury no whimp.
Fury is not going to sign. He has gone out of his way to make the fight not happen. He is delusional about his actual worth. I like that Usyk called his bluff, but again I don’t see him taking the fight.
Looking forward to OU show. Fury is indeed an excellent fighter, or at least he was, but OU is a star, he is smart and does not get intimidated.
It’s amazing how completely confused people are about this fight. Tyson Fury is going to destroy Usyk. It won’t be close and it likely won’t go the distance.
No excuses for belly now…and reveals how greedy him & his people are hehehe…all the best Usyk.