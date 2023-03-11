WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has accepted the offer made by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury earlier today, but there’s a catch.

Usyk said, “Hey greedy belly, I accept your offer – seventy/thirty split to fight on April 29th at Wembley. But you will promise to donate one million pounds to Ukraine immediately after the fight. And for every day you delay, you will pay 1% from your purse to the Ukrainian people. Deal????”