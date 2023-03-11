WBA middleweight Gennady Golovkin and his team sent a communication to the organization to announce his decision to relinquish the WBA’s “super” championship, leaving “regular” champion Erislandy Lara as the WBA’s only 160lb world champion. Golovkin and his team explained that GGG is still not clear about his next step in boxing and they prefer to give up the title since the organization had ordered a purse bid for the mandatory fight against Lara. He assured that they prefer the division to continue with movement and not to make Team Lara wait.

The WBA Championships Committee will now study Lara’s situation as champion and determine who he should face in his next fight.

Currently, the WBA’s top five contenders are: 1. Michael Zerafa, 2. Sergio Martinez, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Connor Coyle, and 5. Thomas LaManna, so Lara could wind up facing one of them.