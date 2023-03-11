WBA middleweight Gennady Golovkin and his team sent a communication to the organization to announce his decision to relinquish the WBA’s “super” championship, leaving “regular” champion Erislandy Lara as the WBA’s only 160lb world champion. Golovkin and his team explained that GGG is still not clear about his next step in boxing and they prefer to give up the title since the organization had ordered a purse bid for the mandatory fight against Lara. He assured that they prefer the division to continue with movement and not to make Team Lara wait.
The WBA Championships Committee will now study Lara’s situation as champion and determine who he should face in his next fight.
Currently, the WBA’s top five contenders are: 1. Michael Zerafa, 2. Sergio Martinez, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Connor Coyle, and 5. Thomas LaManna, so Lara could wind up facing one of them.
I respect that. Sad that this might mean that Golovkin is retiring, but he is getting up there in age, and there’s no shame in going out while youre still healthy.
On a side note, how in the world did 48 year old Sergio Martinez make the #2 rating? I heard he came out of retirement but he’s fought nobody of meaning. WBA rankings are such a joke
I agree with you about Martinez being #2…. but I might pick him over their #1.
No money for a Lara fight.
GGG probably holding out for one more good payday
Well at least he did play games and just gave it up. He’s a C fighter now. Probably should hang them up.
GGG a C fighter.. HAHAHA boxing ain’t for you my man, that’s one hell of a statement.
Nobody wanted to see GGG vs Lara anyway. It’s dead at 160 now.
Sergio martinez #2!!!!!!! Is the division running out of boxers in that division!!!!!! What a joke!!!!! Oh well, lara vs ggg would have been a great farewell fight for either guy! As for lara, he has to keep paying the hefty fees to the organization by holding the belts! Ggg has nothing more to prove, he should just hang it. I doubt any top ranked guy would want to fight and risk rankings now that ggg has no belts!
Zerafa #1, Martinez # shows the state of boxing and it’s governing bodies as it stands today.
This is why, over the last 20 years, boxing fans have drifted away….
No thanks, Martinez.
Let Zerafa and Williams duke it out, and Lara can take a “stay busy” fight. The winner of Zerafa/Williams fights Lara.
Otherwise, if the above plans do not occur, let’s see what Williams can do against Lara. Let’s see if Williams is game for a huge challenge and for a huge opportunity in the bright lights.
Maybe later, GGG will seek one (1) more fight before relaxing in the shade for retirement.
Back to reality…Zerafa will more than likely fight Lara, and Williams will later fight the winner.