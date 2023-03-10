March 10, 2023
Boxing News

Tszyu-Harrison Final Press Conference

Dsc 7302
Photo: No Limit Boxing

Undefeated #1 rated super welterweight Tim Tszyu and former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison met face-to-face in front of the iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge and famed Sydney Opera House on Friday at the final press conference ahead of their showdown for the vacant WBO interim 154-pound title. Harrison strolled onto the dais shirtless and looking supremely confident, Tszyu arrived in a blue suit.

Tony Harrison: “I’ve been fighting every single day of my life. I don’t think he’s had to endure half the stuff that I have…I already have visualized how this fight is coming. I think I know how this fight is going to play out, and I think the whole world knows how this fight plays out.”

Tim Tszyu: “I don’t really like Tony right now. I’m ready to fight right now. There’s no kisses and hugs happening. I’m coming to fight. There’s a dog in me right now…this is the opponent I need to show what I can do.”

