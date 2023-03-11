March 10, 2023
Tszyu, Harrison make weight

WBO #1 Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) and former champion Toney Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) both made weight for their WBO interim junior middleweight title clash on Sunday morning (Saturday night USA time) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Both fighters weighed 153.5 pounds.

The referee will be Danrex Tapdasan. Judges are Zoltan Enyedi (Hungary), Katsuhiko Nakamura (Japan), Benoit Roussel (Canada).

The winner of Tszyu-Harrison will become the mandatory challenger to undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo.

Tszyu is a 2½:1 favorite.

The fight will air on Showtime at 10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT.

