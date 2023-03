Weights from Springfield, Massachusetts Denzel Whitley 147.6 vs. Kenny Larson 147

Isaiah Cruz 129.6 vs. Akeem Jackson 130.8

Ali Izmailov 182.4 vs. Marcerlo Ruben Molina ??

Carlos Castillo 152.2 vs. Alfred Raymond 150.4

Ian Garcia 142 vs. Ryan Venable 183.2

Carlos Gonzalez 138.8 vs. Richard Barnard 135.8

Liz Humphries 38.8 vs. Sarah Click 138.4 Venue: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions

TV: BXNGTV.com Tszyu, Harrison make weight

