Weights from Orlando Jake Paul 199.4 vs. Andre August 198.6

Shadasia Green 167.2 vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn 167.6

(WBC/WBA female super middleweight title)

Yoenis Tellez 153.6 vs. Livan Navarro 153.8

Lorenzo Medina 244.4 vs. Joshua Temple 221.8

Elijah Flores 149 vs. Javier Mayoral 148

Alex Gouache 116.4 vs. Clayton Ward 116.6

Zachary Randolph 186.8 vs. Michael Manna 191 Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions

TV: DAZN JC Martinez-Cordova clash postponed Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

