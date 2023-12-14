December 14, 2023
Weights from Orlando

Paul August Wi

Jake Paul 199.4 vs. Andre August 198.6
Shadasia Green 167.2 vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn 167.6
(WBC/WBA female super middleweight title)
Yoenis Tellez 153.6 vs. Livan Navarro 153.8
Lorenzo Medina 244.4 vs. Joshua Temple 221.8
Elijah Flores 149 vs. Javier Mayoral 148
Alex Gouache 116.4 vs. Clayton Ward 116.6
Zachary Randolph 186.8 vs. Michael Manna 191

Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida
Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions
TV: DAZN

JC Martinez-Cordova clash postponed

  • I knew the WBC had stripped Savannah Marshall, had no idea the WBA did as well. I’m thinking Green – FCD should be pretty sloppy, but it might be fun as well.

