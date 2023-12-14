Jake Paul 199.4 vs. Andre August 198.6
Shadasia Green 167.2 vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn 167.6
(WBC/WBA female super middleweight title)
Yoenis Tellez 153.6 vs. Livan Navarro 153.8
Lorenzo Medina 244.4 vs. Joshua Temple 221.8
Elijah Flores 149 vs. Javier Mayoral 148
Alex Gouache 116.4 vs. Clayton Ward 116.6
Zachary Randolph 186.8 vs. Michael Manna 191
Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida
Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions
TV: DAZN
I knew the WBC had stripped Savannah Marshall, had no idea the WBA did as well. I’m thinking Green – FCD should be pretty sloppy, but it might be fun as well.
– This event hasn’t had much hype at all…….