Undefeated WBA super middleweight champion and challenger Sena Agbeko went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they meet in the Showtime main event this Saturday at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Morrell Jr: “When you disrespect me, you’re gonna suffer. When you talk like that to my face, now it’s time for the punishment. I’m going to knock his ass out in the sixth or seventh round this Saturday night. My Christmas present for him is gonna be a knockout. I was ready for him in April and I’m ready for him now. I’ll show him and anyone who doubts me…it’s going to be worse for him now. I’m better now than if we had fought in April. I’m taking him right out now.”

Sena Agbeko: “I truly believe that his team thinks I’m a sheep coming to the slaughter house. But they don’t know that I’m a wolf in sheep’s clothing…this will be the culmination of everything I’ve ever dreamed of. It’s been a long 12 years. I’ve trained the whole time like I’m fighting for a world title. To win this fight Saturday night will mean everything to me. I want to add my name to a long line of Ghanaian champions.”

The press conference also featured lightweight contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, who meet in a 12-round WBA eliminator, plus former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and Andre Berto, who square off in a 10-round welterweight rematch.

Chris Colbert: “He’s a sore loser, but he comes to fight. He’s gonna come to fight. I want to prove to the world and to his fans that he didn’t win. I’m gonna come dominate. I want him to take his loss like a man.”

Jose Valenzuela: “I’m gonna knock this clown out. It’s over for him. I can see in his eyes that he’s scared. He said he had different plans after the first fight. But he had to come back here to face me.”

* * *

Robert Guerrero: “We’re ready to go…the last time we fought, I was really a 135-pounder fighting at 147. I’ve grown into the weight now. It’s gonna be a lot different match now. ”

Andre Berto: “I shouldn’t have even stepped into the ring against Guerrero when we first fought. I’m on a revenge tour now before I leave this game…I wasn’t in the right space mentally or physically when we first fought. I only gained four pounds after the weigh-in. Even then he barely beat me.”