Undefeated WBA super middleweight champion and challenger Sena Agbeko went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they meet in the Showtime main event this Saturday at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David Morrell Jr: “When you disrespect me, you’re gonna suffer. When you talk like that to my face, now it’s time for the punishment. I’m going to knock his ass out in the sixth or seventh round this Saturday night. My Christmas present for him is gonna be a knockout. I was ready for him in April and I’m ready for him now. I’ll show him and anyone who doubts me…it’s going to be worse for him now. I’m better now than if we had fought in April. I’m taking him right out now.”
Sena Agbeko: “I truly believe that his team thinks I’m a sheep coming to the slaughter house. But they don’t know that I’m a wolf in sheep’s clothing…this will be the culmination of everything I’ve ever dreamed of. It’s been a long 12 years. I’ve trained the whole time like I’m fighting for a world title. To win this fight Saturday night will mean everything to me. I want to add my name to a long line of Ghanaian champions.”
The press conference also featured lightweight contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, who meet in a 12-round WBA eliminator, plus former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and Andre Berto, who square off in a 10-round welterweight rematch.
Chris Colbert: “He’s a sore loser, but he comes to fight. He’s gonna come to fight. I want to prove to the world and to his fans that he didn’t win. I’m gonna come dominate. I want him to take his loss like a man.”
Jose Valenzuela: “I’m gonna knock this clown out. It’s over for him. I can see in his eyes that he’s scared. He said he had different plans after the first fight. But he had to come back here to face me.”
* * *
Robert Guerrero: “We’re ready to go…the last time we fought, I was really a 135-pounder fighting at 147. I’ve grown into the weight now. It’s gonna be a lot different match now. ”
Andre Berto: “I shouldn’t have even stepped into the ring against Guerrero when we first fought. I’m on a revenge tour now before I leave this game…I wasn’t in the right space mentally or physically when we first fought. I only gained four pounds after the weigh-in. Even then he barely beat me.”
The grandphas Guerrero and berto
Wow not sure the level of disappointment I feel right now after finding out that will will be Showtimes last televised Boxing event and they will not go out with a bang I respect these men for fighting cause of the fact that despite my displeasure they are still humans risking their lives for entertaining others, but c’mon they could have gone out and made an event on which the matchups were more relevant by matching up fighters with better opposition if that makes sense, I think the only fight here with true significance is Rayo vs Colbert…but whatever I will watch cause I enjoy this sport even though this card is disappointed, in 10 years from now who will remember this event as Showtimes last boxing event.
So, who remembers without looking it up
What was HBOs last boxing event cause I can’t remember of the top of my head
HBO bowed out with a forgettable women’s fight. Braekhus vs. somebody I think.
I hope Jose can win in a retmach, he has good power and was highly talked.
Morrell should win
Morrell is indeed the most avoided fighter at 168, or am I wrong? Okay, there is Benavidez, but fighting Benavidez is combined with a much higher purse, while Morrell whooping your ass for less money. So Agbeko is right, nobody challenging Morrell, not even somebody top10.