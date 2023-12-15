WBO flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and IBF champion Sunny Edwards faced off at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s unification battle at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live worldwide on DAZN.

Jesse Rodriguez: “I said yesterday though that on social media he likes to talk but in person he doesn’t. If I didn’t want this fight, I wouldn’t be here. We wanted it and that’s why we’re here. I am going to do you like Julio Cesar Martinez did to your brother…my hand will be raised in victory, and I am taking his belt, his ‘0’ and it’s time…Bam Rodriguez, unified champion on Saturday night.”

Sunny Edwards: “The reason I laid off you was I know how hard it was to get you and your team to accept this fight. You didn’t want this fight. On Saturday night you are going to be like your brother, retired. You have no heart for this…everyone says ‘game plan, game plan, game plan’ but it all goes out of the window when you can’t lay a glove on me. Facts. I’m not worried about this kid.”