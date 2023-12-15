By Héctor Villarreal

Puerto Rican Jedrier Reyes-Cosme (6-0, 3 KOs) and Colombian Juan Coronel (6-2, 5 KOs collide for the WBA Continental championship in lhe light flyweight division, Friday night in the main event of the international card promoted by Laguna Premium Boxing at the Combat Center to wrap up the 2023 boxing season in Panama.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Panamanian light weight, Jonathan Miniel (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Colombian Luis Fabra (7-5, 4 KOs).

The weigh in ceremony was held at Hooters restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

Jedrier Reyes 106.75 vs Juan Coronel 107

Jonathan Miniel 137 vs Luis Fabra 133

Angel Bethancourt 113 vs Aris Rodríguez 108

Hugo Vásquez 122 vs Eliécer Arcia 122.5

Jeffrey Martínez 120 vs Carlos Bonilla 119

Pedro Veitía156 vs Addir Sánchez 159

Yaneth Otero 124.5 vs Yaremis Reluz 122.5

Adrián Morales 131.25 vs Yovani Casasola 132

First fight 7:30 pm.