Saturday night’s scheduled matchup between WBC flyweight world champion Julio Cesar Martinez and unbeaten Angelino Cordova has been postponed. Martinez experienced visa issues trying to enter the country, forcing the bout to be rescheduled for next year. The fight had been set to take place on the final Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. against Sena Agbeko from The Armory in Minneapolis. The telecast will continue as a tripleheader.

Lightweight contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela will meet in a 12-round WBA eliminator as they rematch in the co-main event, while former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and Andre Berto square off in a 10-round welterweight rematch in the telecast opener.