IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) believes he’s unbeatable when he is at his best – and plans to prove that in his unification battle with WBO champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

“I don’t have to overthink it; I know the best of me is capable of beating anyone at this weight and the weights above,” said Edwards. “After I beat Bam, I feel there’s a lot more still to come. That’s the first step, unified champion of the world, it sounds good. Bam has got quick hands, good feet, heavy hands as well. He’s a great fighter, but he’s not been in with me yet.

“I was made for this. I’ve never had anything else; I’ve never done anything else; I’ve never really wanted anything else. I don’t do it for anyone, to make anyone proud. If anything, the compliments and the flattery makes me feel uneasy. Everywhere I’ve gone throughout my life I’ve had people saying nothing but good things about how good I am.

“I feel like my last fight was a kind of pre-season for this one. This fight was always spoken and thought about. I’ve stayed in the gym straight out of that fight in June and I’ve applied myself, so I am genuinely raring to go.

“I like a build-up, but that’s more for the fans than for me, I like them to be excited for the fight. Maybe I’m more of the spiteful one, the outspoken one, the confident one. Whereas he’s a very good fighter but he seems uneasy in public, he isn’t happy in front of the camera, he’s not confident in front of groups of people. If he wasn’t a boxer, you wouldn’t see much of him at all.”