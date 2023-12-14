By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Teiken Promotions of Japan has announced a couple of deluxe shows in January and February. On January 23, at Edion Arena Osaka, Osaka, WBA, WBC 108-pound champion Kenshiro Teraji will defend his belt against ex-WBA titlist Carlos Canizales over twelve. Artem Dalakian, Ukraine, will put his WBA flyweight belt on the line against former Japanese champ Seigo Yuri Akui in the semi-final. Sensational prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa will participate in his third pro bout against world rated Mexican Luis Robles Pacheco over a super bantam eight.

On February 24, at Ryogoku Sumo Arena, Tokyo, former WBO 115-pound champ Junto Nakatani will challenge WBC bantam ruler Alejandro Santiago over twelve. WBA bantam titleholder Takuma Inoue, the Monster Naoya’s brother, will risk his title against ex-IBF super fly ruler Jerwin Ancajas over twelve. In pursuit of the vacant WBO junior bantam belt lately renounced by Nakatani, #1 Kosei Tanaka and #2 Christian Bacasegua, Mexico, will exchange gloves over twelve. We may experience a very hot night in winter.

