By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Teiken Promotions of Japan has announced a couple of deluxe shows in January and February. On January 23, at Edion Arena Osaka, Osaka, WBA, WBC 108-pound champion Kenshiro Teraji will defend his belt against ex-WBA titlist Carlos Canizales over twelve. Artem Dalakian, Ukraine, will put his WBA flyweight belt on the line against former Japanese champ Seigo Yuri Akui in the semi-final. Sensational prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa will participate in his third pro bout against world rated Mexican Luis Robles Pacheco over a super bantam eight.
On February 24, at Ryogoku Sumo Arena, Tokyo, former WBO 115-pound champ Junto Nakatani will challenge WBC bantam ruler Alejandro Santiago over twelve. WBA bantam titleholder Takuma Inoue, the Monster Naoya’s brother, will risk his title against ex-IBF super fly ruler Jerwin Ancajas over twelve. In pursuit of the vacant WBO junior bantam belt lately renounced by Nakatani, #1 Kosei Tanaka and #2 Christian Bacasegua, Mexico, will exchange gloves over twelve. We may experience a very hot night in winter.
_
Waoooooo blood storm is coming up
Nakatani moving up to 118 already. Santiago’s a really good fighter and definitely for your first fight at the weight, but I think Nakatani might be special. Tanaka, on the other hand, played the game right and waited for Nakatani to leave the division to go for his old belt.
Not to mention that Tanaka is basically being given the belt by being matched against a nobody that couldn’t break an egg. How a guy with his resume is ranked #2 is beyond me.
Yeah, that’s a really good point. The only two names I recognize on Bacasegua’s record are Moises Calleros and Leo Baez, both of whom are kinda gatekeeper types and they both beat him. It’s a layup for Tanaka becoming four weight world champion.