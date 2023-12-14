WBA #14 super lightweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (22-1, 16 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Mohamed Mimoune (23-4, 4 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Jukembayev staggered Mimoune in round four en route to a 98-92, 98-92, 99-91 win.

Unbeaten lightweight Kelvin Davis (11-0, 6 KOs), brother of Olympic medalist Keyshawn Davis, scored a controversial eight round unanimous decision over journeyman Clarence Booth (21-9, 13 KOs). Booth pressed the action and Davis mostly moved and held with limited engagement. Both fighters were deducted point for wrestling themselves (and the referee) to the canvas. Scores were 78-72, 79-71, 79-71 for the A-side. The fans booed.

In a clash between undefeated light heavyweights fan-favorite Najee Lopez (8-0, 7 KOs) Yildo Depestre (7-0, 5 KOs). Lopez dropped Depestre at the end of round one and finished him with a barrage of punches in round three. Time was :48.

Unbeaten super featherweight Dominic Valle (8-0, 7 KOs) stopped Jensel Lausa (11-2, 7 KOs) with a body shot in round two.