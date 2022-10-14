Weights from Niagara Falls Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga 111.6 vs. Marco “El Lobito” Sustaita 111

(WBA Fedelatin flyweight title) Mikiah Kreps 118.4 vs. Carmarie Matos 118.8

Alexander Castellano 123.4 vs. Miguel Ángel Carrizo 122.2

Trinidad Vargas 116 vs. Jenn Gonzalez 117

Daniel Dejesus 129 vs. Jean Carlos Sepulveda 129.8

Mike Vega 140.2 vs. Carlos Nuñez 140

Gerffred Ngayot 135 vs. TBA Venue: Seneca Resort & Casino, Niagara Fallas, NY

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: ESPN Knockout (Latin America only) IBF #7 Golub stops Tucker in four Wilder-Helenius Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

