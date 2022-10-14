Anthony “Princesa” Olascuaga 111.6 vs. Marco “El Lobito” Sustaita 111
(WBA Fedelatin flyweight title)
Mikiah Kreps 118.4 vs. Carmarie Matos 118.8
Alexander Castellano 123.4 vs. Miguel Ángel Carrizo 122.2
Trinidad Vargas 116 vs. Jenn Gonzalez 117
Daniel Dejesus 129 vs. Jean Carlos Sepulveda 129.8
Mike Vega 140.2 vs. Carlos Nuñez 140
Gerffred Ngayot 135 vs. TBA
Venue: Seneca Resort & Casino, Niagara Fallas, NY
Promoter: All Star Boxing
TV: ESPN Knockout (Latin America only)
these guys are too small to be fighting.
This has to be the smallest boxers fight card ever promoted in America. Very bizarre. Whose idea was this?