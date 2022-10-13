Former longtime heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and top contender Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference as the two power-punchers promised fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator this Saturday on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The press conference also featured an intense verbal back and forth between former world champions and super middleweight rivals Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell, who square off in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator in the co-main event.

Deontay Wilder: “We were sparring partners and we respect each other, but don’t you worry, the beast will come out on Saturday night. It’s going to be fireworks for sure.

Robert Helenius: “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in myself. If I didn’t think that I could become the heavyweight world champion, I would have got an easier job.

Caleb Plant: “I just feel like I’m going to put a whooping on him and he’ll run off into the sunset. I hope he’s fully prepared.”

Anthony Dirrell: “Only way he retires me is if he runs around the ring until I’m old. He can’t hit. What can he do? Who has he whooped We’re going in there and giving it our all. My plan is to go in there and whoop his ass.”