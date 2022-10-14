IBF #7 welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (21-1, 16 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over Wesley Tucker (15-4, 9 KOs) on Thursday night at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan. Tucker was credited with a knockdown in round two when Golub’s glove touched the canvas. Golub took over after that. He brutally teed off on Tucker in round four with little coming back. The bout was stopped after that round.

In the main event, former WBO female featherweight champion Heather Hardy (23-2, 4 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Calista Silgado (20-16-3, 15 KOs) in a lightweight bout. The 40-year-old Hardy outworked Silgado to win 58-56, 58-56, 60-54.

Super middleweight Nadim Salloum (9-1, 4 KOs) punished previously unbeaten Leandro Capozucco (4-1, 3 KOs) until the bout was waved off at 1:30 of the sixth round.

Unbeaten flyweight Andy Dominguez (8-0, 6 KOs) destroyed Ricardo Caraballo (7-1, 2 KOs) in the first round. Caraballo down twice. Time was 2:36.

Welterweight Petros Ananyan (17-3-2, 8 KOs) got a referee’s stoppage against Paulo Cesar Galdino (12-6, 8 KOs) in round six of a scheduled eight-rounder.