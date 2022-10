By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of the GOAT Muhammad Ali as he prepares to get ready for his next amateur MMA fight Nov. 25 in the Professional Fighters League. Ali Walsh talked about his journey into Mixed Martial Arts, the impact of his brother Nico boxing on his decision to fight, the strong support of his parents, the advice his grandfather would give him and his brother if he was still alive today and much more in this exclusive interview.

