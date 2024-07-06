Fisher annihilates Babic in one Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) needed just 36 seconds to demolish former bridgerweight world title challenger Alen “The Savage” Babic (12-2, 11 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Fisher dropped Babic with a right hand. Babic got up wobbly and the bout was waved off. #1 Zepeda dismantles Cabrera in three Ioka, Martinez make weight Like this: Like Loading...

