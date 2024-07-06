Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) needed just 36 seconds to demolish former bridgerweight world title challenger Alen “The Savage” Babic (12-2, 11 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Fisher dropped Babic with a right hand. Babic got up wobbly and the bout was waved off.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Babic has no defense and he’s undersized at heavyweight (and maybe even at bridgerweight). Someone who gives a damn about him should try to get him to go to cruiserweight, otherwise in two or three years he will be a high level journeyman…. MAYBE.
Like I said in an earlier post,,, heavyweight versus Bridgerweight. Expected nothing less
Most exciting 36 seconds in boxing history…
#sarcasm