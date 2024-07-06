By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBA super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (31-2-1, 16 KOs) tipped the beam at 114.75, a quarter pounder lighter than the limit, while IBF counterpart Fernando Martinez (16-0, 9 KOs), from Argentina, scaled in at the 115-pound limit on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Their unification bout will take place tomorrow (Sunday) at Ryogoku Sumo Arena (AKA Ryogoku Kokugikan) by Shisei Promotions.

Ioka said, “I respect Martinez’ career and unbeaten record. But I’d like to concentrate on defeating him with my best effort.”

Martinez, accompanied by his promoter Marcos Maidana (who fought Floyd Mayweather twice ten years ago), also cooly said, “I’ll make it a great fight and win both belts. I appreciate Ioka having accepted this bout with both belts on the line.” Maidana, 40, also confidently said, “I know Ioka is an intelligent boxer, but we’ll bring back both belts to Argentina.”

Time will tell.

_

