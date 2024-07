Weights from Anaheim, Calif Nate Diaz 175.6 vs. Jorge Masvidal 175.2

Daniel Jacobs 169.2 vs. Shane Mosley Jr. 167.6

Chris Avila 175.6 vs. Anthony Pettis 175.3

Curmel Moton 133.5 vs. Nikolai Buzolin 137.7

Amado Vargas 134.1 vs. Sean Garcia 138.1 Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Promoter: Fanmio

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Promoter: Fanmio

TV: PPV DAZN

