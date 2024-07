DAZN Weights from Ontario, Calif By Miguel Maravilla William “El Camarón” Zepeda 135 vs. Giovanni Cabrera 137

Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval 111.8 vs. Angel “Tito” Acosta 111.6

“Gucci Manny” Flores 124.4 vs. Noel Arambulet 128.8

Joel Iriarte 146.2 vs. Yainel Alvarez 146.8 Venue: Toyota Arena in Ontario, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

Weights from Anaheim, Calif Shakur, Artem, Foster, Conceicao make weight

