Shakur, Artem, Foster, Conceicao make weight Shakur Stevenson 134.1 vs. Artem Harutyunyan 134.8

(WBC lightweight title) O’Shaquie Foster 129.9 vs. Robson Conceicao 129.5

(WBC super featherweight title) Keyshawn Davis 134.8 vs. Miguel Madueno 134.7

Abdullah Mason 134.8 vs. Luis Lebron 135.8

William Foster III 130.4 vs. Eridson Garcia 130.7

Keith Colon 125.3 vs. Hunter Turbyfill 124.1

Kelvin Davis 142.9 vs. Kevin Johnson 142.5

Ali Feliz 219.5 vs. Robinson Perez 245.1 Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Promoter: Top Rank

Fisher outweighs Babic by 24 pounds

