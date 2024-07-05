Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher outweighed knockout artist Alen “The Savage” Babic by 24 pounds during their weigh-in on Friday in London. Fisher weighed 240.5 and Babic weighed 216.4. Fisher and Babic will clash in a ten-rounder on Saturday at the Copper Box Arena, shown live worldwide on DAZN.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Heavyweight versus Bridgerweight really,
I seldom make definitive predictions but Fisher can win this inside a round.
If Babic really wanted to, he could probably make cruiserweight. I think he gets overpowered in this one.
Soooo, does this count as a bridgerweight moving up in weight to challenge a heavyweight? That made my head hurt.