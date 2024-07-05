Fisher outweighs Babic by 24 pounds Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher outweighed knockout artist Alen “The Savage” Babic by 24 pounds during their weigh-in on Friday in London. Fisher weighed 240.5 and Babic weighed 216.4. Fisher and Babic will clash in a ten-rounder on Saturday at the Copper Box Arena, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Shakur, Artem, Foster, Conceicao make weight WBA orders Ramirez-Dorticos Like this: Like Loading...

