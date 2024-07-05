The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered a mandatory fight between WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and challenger Yuniel Dorticos. The negotiation period will be 30 days and will end on July 31. If the fighters’ teams do not reach an agreement within the time period, or if either side refuses to negotiate, the Championships Committee may call a purse bid.

