By Gabriel F. Cordero
After his latest volley of inappropriate posts on X/Twitter, the WBC has had enough.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has announced the following: “Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan’s well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”
Poor Ryan needs Jesus Christ in his life ASAP!
Enough with all this craziness Ryan…
r.g needs to grow up, get some help, and actually follow Jesus, not just “talk about it “. All these “enablers” need to stop also.
It’s going to take more than Jesus Christ to help Ryan, Arturo. He’s going to need either involuntary hospitalization, an intervention, or a new identity. He’ll also want to hire some 24 hour security while he’s at it because there are many folks that’ll either want to severely kick his ass or possibly even take him out after that awful shit he posted. He can’t unring that bell and has basically trashed his life and career at this point, or so it seems. It’s very sad.
According to your claim, you believe Ryan Garcia should be attacked or murdered. What exactly is your justification for that?
Teofimo called Haney the same word to his face and nobody seemed to care. Maybe WBC figures that if Ryan isn’t eligible to make money for them then they may as well benefit from a bit of morale posturing if they can
Haneys “I will never lose to a white boy” is as bad as the N-word in my eyes. There should be no tolerance at all for racial slurs.
Devin Haney is a black supremacist, narcissist, liar, cheater.
while Haney was on the deck he was mouthing I Can’t Breath !
One of the problems is probably that too many people have had Ryan Garcia under their arms for too long. It is time for him to face the consequences for his own actions and take responsibility for them.
I get the impression that this trip down into the shit has been going on for a very long time. He clearly needs help and an environment that understands that co-dependency is not the way forward.
He also has a tough road that no one but himself has to get through. The question is whether he has that capacity. Gets the picture that the easy ways forward are his way forward. It won’t work now.
Exactly what they do to everyone that dares to be free and defy them.
I missed it just what did he say ?
You have free speech only when you are saying what the powers want to hear. I don’t even know what he posted and don’t care. Also, the WBC can have its etiquette rules. I’m just saying beware, they will eventually be shutting all of us down.
Garcia is fighting a different battle, I hope he won’t get koed.
I don’t know Garcia personally and have no idea what it’s like walking in his shoes. He seems out of control, unconcerned about the consequences, doing and saying whatever he pleases. I think he’s in a very dark place for reasons unknown. He doesn’t seem to care about himself, as if on a suicide mission. I predict that he will be dead within a year.