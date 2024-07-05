By Gabriel F. Cordero

After his latest volley of inappropriate posts on X/Twitter, the WBC has had enough.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has announced the following: “Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan’s well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”